UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Raymond James worth $86,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

RJF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

