UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $100.48 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

