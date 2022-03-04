UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.79% of Robert Half International worth $88,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

