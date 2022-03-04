UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,436 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of TransUnion worth $98,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TransUnion by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

