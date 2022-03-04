UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,104,988 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,104,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of CF Industries worth $98,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $2,262,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

