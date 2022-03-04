UBU Finance Price Tops $0.0098 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $76,984.00 and $26,794.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,677,837 coins and its circulating supply is 7,871,115 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

