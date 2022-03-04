Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,907. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

