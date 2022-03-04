Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $1,142,000.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UCTT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

