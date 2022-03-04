Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.21

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 569458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

