Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

UNP traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.71. The company had a trading volume of 112,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.05. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

