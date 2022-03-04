UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $12.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. 4,163,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

