UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Shares Down 5.7%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.98. 52,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 28,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPMMY. DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

