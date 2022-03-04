Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,942 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $17.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $705.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

