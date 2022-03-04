USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $160.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.