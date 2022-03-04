Valhi, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VHI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 8,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Valhi has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $698.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valhi by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valhi by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Dividend History for Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

