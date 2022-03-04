Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $69.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $69,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. 157,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

