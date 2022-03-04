VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 624,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,102,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.