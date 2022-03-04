VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 284,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 223,434 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 203,615 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 274,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.