Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,390. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

