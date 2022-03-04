Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,190,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,408. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

