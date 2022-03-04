Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 634,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,115,979 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $59.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

