Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $198.83. 20,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average is $210.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.