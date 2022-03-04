Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH remained flat at $$79.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

