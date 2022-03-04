Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,920. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

