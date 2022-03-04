Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 398.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 951.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock remained flat at $$144.97 during trading hours on Friday. 336,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

