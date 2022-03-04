Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Up 5%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 9,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

