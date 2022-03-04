VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,200.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $61.72 million and approximately $123,200.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,137,313 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

