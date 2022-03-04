Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.52. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3,285 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBOT. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

