Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00. Approximately 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.