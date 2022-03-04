Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs Sells 22,133 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

