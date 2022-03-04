Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 10.9%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 987 ($13.24) and last traded at GBX 987 ($13.24). 523,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 476,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.87).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,211.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.
