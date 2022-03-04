Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

