Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,919 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 474.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 109,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

