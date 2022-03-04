Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $282.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $288.00.

3/1/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $349.00 to $278.00.

2/28/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/10/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00.

1/7/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.45. 116,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

