Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

3/1/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $83.00.

2/16/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

1/13/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/11/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $86.00.

1/4/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

