Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

SEA (NYSE: SE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00.

3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $221.00.

2/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.

2/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

1/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

1/18/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00.

1/3/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

NYSE:SE traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,616. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. Sea Limited has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

