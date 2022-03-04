Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Wolters Kluwer had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Wolters Kluwer had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11).

2/24/2022 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2022 – Wolters Kluwer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €95.50 ($107.30) to €97.65 ($109.72).

1/25/2022 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

1/20/2022 – Wolters Kluwer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

