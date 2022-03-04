Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently:

2/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.70) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.70) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/7/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 44.54 ($0.60). 392,744,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,620,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.67 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

