Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.35% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 420,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 460,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.