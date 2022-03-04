Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.35% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 420,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 460,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.03.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
