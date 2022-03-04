Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 256,065 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.62% of Hut 8 Mining worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

HUT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.55. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

