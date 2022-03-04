Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,128 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

