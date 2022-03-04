Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.25 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.14% of MicroStrategy worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $428.70 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.12 and its 200-day moving average is $597.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

