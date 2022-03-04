Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.36 Million Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.54% of Midland States Bancorp worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

