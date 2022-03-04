Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 525.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 168,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 93,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

