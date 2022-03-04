Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,054 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Alcoa worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,799,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

AA opened at $82.89 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.