Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.76 Million Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,253 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Five Point worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Five Point by 25.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Point by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Point by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FPH opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

