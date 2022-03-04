Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.88 Million Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.50% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

