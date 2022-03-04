Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.02 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

