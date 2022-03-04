Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

