Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $7.87 Million in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,072,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.30% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC opened at $10.59 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.